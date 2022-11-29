Hard decisions, emperors and UK politics
On Saturday afternoon, speakers Lord Peter Ricketts, Dame Mary Beard and Andrew Mitchell MP, discussed their non-fiction books in this year’s Gibraltar Literary Festival. Lord Peter Ricketts described how currently the world is facing more simultaneous crises than at any time since the end of the Cold War and how the international order put in...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here