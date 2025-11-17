Harley Davidson Club Gibraltar gains full membership in European Federation

The Harley Davidson Club Gibraltar has been unanimously accepted as a full member of the European Federation of Harley Davidson Clubs, completing a three-year application process.

The European Federation represents nearly 34,000 members across approximately 120 clubs from most European countries. Full membership grants Gibraltar equal standing with other national clubs within the federation.

H-DC Gibraltar submitted its initial application for country membership in 2022. The club was admitted as a guest during the 2023 Presidents’ Meeting in Malta and advanced to candidate member status at the 2024 meeting in Gran Canaria. Full membership was confirmed at the 2025 Presidents’ Meeting in Utrecht.

The announcement coincides with the club’s 20th anniversary, marking a milestone year for its members.

President of the Harley Davidson Club Gibraltar, Derek Ghio, expressed his gratitude to club members and the Government of Gibraltar for their continued support.