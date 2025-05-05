Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 5th May, 2025

Hassan Centenary Terraces development completed

By Chronicle Staff
5th May 2025

The Hassan Centenary Terraces development has been completed following the conclusion of its second phase, the Government confirmed.

Buyers from Phase 2 will be contacted in the coming days to be informed that Notices to Complete are now available. They will join 380 residents from the first stage of the project, who have already moved into their new homes.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “This is great news that another milestone moment has been reached for purchasers at Hassan Centenary Terraces. This phase delivers 285 affordable, sustainable and high-quality homes for 285 families who can now begin to take the first steps into their bright futures.”

“The Government, Cascais and the whole of Gibraltar can be proud that a total of 665 affordable homes have now been successfully delivered at Hassan Centenary Terraces for Gibraltarian families.”

“This Government will now continue with its unprecedented investment in affordable homes, benefiting generations of Gibraltarians, and looks forward to positive developments in the substantial works now underway at Chatham Views and Bob Peliza Mews, with further plans in progress for further affordable housing at the projected inner harbour reclamation.”

“I’m proud to lead this GSLP/Liberal Government that keeps its promises and delivers for working families.”

