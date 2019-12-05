Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Hassan Centenary Terraces purchasers given chance to upgrade

By Chronicle Staff
5th December 2019

The Government is giving an opportunity to purchasers in Hassan Centenary Terraces to upgrade to a larger flat if they so wish.

The choice will be offered in the order in which the original applications allocation were made, starting with those in Category 1 and working through the order until flats have been exhausted.

There is no need for prospective purchasers to take any action. Applicants who have already chosen a flat will be contacted by Gibraltar Residential Properties (GRP) and offered the opportunity to upgrade.

The Government is very pleased with the way in which the allocation of these properties continues to progress and looks forward to a successful conclusion of the process.

Most Read

Local News

Govt complains to UK over ‘unacceptable’ comments by UK Ambassador to Morocco

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

Great view, but pity about the plants

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

Police renew search for sailor who went missing in 1986

Mon 2nd Dec, 2019

Local News

Passengers describes moment BA flight was hit by lightning

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

‘No stone unturned, literally’ as detectives search Trafalgar Cemetery for Simon Parkes

Tue 3rd Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cultural Award winners revealed

5th December 2019

Local News
GSD to lobby for change to disability benefit system

5th December 2019

Local News
Gib Devs celebrates a year of tech talent

5th December 2019

Local News
Unite calls for reduction in voting age to 16

5th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019