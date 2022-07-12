Hassan Nahon warns of ‘economic collapse’ and urges ‘real, profound’ reforms
The GSLP/Liberals’ stewardship of public finances has left Gibraltar on the edge of economic collapse, Marlene Hassan Nahon, the leader of Together Gibraltar, said on Monday, as she underscored the need for “real, profound reforms” to the Rock’s economic model. Ms Hassan Nahon made the observations in an analysis of the budget debate broadcast on...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here