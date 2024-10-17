Hassans and Line Group raise £2,500 for Cancer Relief with ‘Great Llanito Bake off’

Hassans and Line Group recently held the inaugural ‘Great Llanito Bake Off’, raising £2,500 for Cancer Relief.

Staff were invited to enter the competition with a sweet or savoury bake of their choice, which were judged based on taste, creativity and presentation.

The initiative, led by Hassans’ Partner Tania Rahmany, was held on October 11, and was attended by local chefs Vicky Garcia Bishop of Vicky’s Natural Kitchen and Sonia de la Rosa of GBC.

Bianco Yeo, Events Coordinator and Fundraising Assistant at Cancer Relief Gibraltar also joined the judging team and helped the selling team.

The aim of the competition was to raise funds for Cancer Relief, with the competition’s entrants donating an entry fee and other bakers from the firm providing bakes for selling.

The funds raised through donations and sales totalled £1,250, which Hassans and Line Group matched, bringing the total to £2,500.

Various category winners were announced, and each received a limited edition ‘Great Llanito Bake Off’ apron.

Anna Buhler, associate at Hassans won the best presented category for her Chocolate Extravaganza.

Partner David Montegriffo won the most creative category for his Garlic Confit Calentita

Facilities Manager and HR Officer Justina Chipol won the tastiest category for her Tocino de Cielo.

The overall prize was won by Tania Rahmany for her detailed, delicately balanced and seasonal Ginger Cake Hallowe’en House.

Ms Rahmany kindly donated her prize of a Masterclass with Vicky and apron to PA Elen Rowlands, who, in true Bake-Off style, came to Tania’s aid helping her through a cake malfunction.

“Cancer is unfortunately something which will affect most of us at some point in our lives, so we wanted to do something to support this really worthy cause,” Ms Rahmany said.

“We’re so proud of the enthusiasm from the whole firm and the local community whether competing, baking, selling or buying, despite the downpour.”

“We would like to thank all the competition entrants and bakers for their amazing efforts, the local community for their fantastic support, and the team at Cancer Relief for their tireless service to Gibraltar’s families.”

Mark Okes-Voysey, CEO at Line Group and COO at Hassans, said: “Well, who would have thought we have so many talented bakers in our offices.”

“As Tania says, cancer will affect all of us directly or indirectly and we are fortunate to have Cancer Relief do so much for those affected. Truly admirable and selfless work.”

“We are so happy that so many at Hassans and Line Group contributed, once again, to a very worthy community charity. Thank you to everyone that made it happen, both in the lead up and on the day itself.”

Watch this space for details of the next “Great Llanito” event brought to you by Hassans and Line Group.