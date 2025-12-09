Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 9th Dec, 2025

Hassans Charitable Trust donates £5,000 to Calpe House

By Chronicle Staff
9th December 2025

Hassans Charitable Trust has donated £5,000 to Calpe House as an additional contribution to the firm’s annual sponsorship of £10,000, following a visit by representatives of the charity to its offices yesterday.

Calpe House chairman Albert Poggio and director and trustee Eddie Yome were welcomed by Hassans’ managing partner, Javier Chincotta, and Line Group’s chief executive, Mark Okes-Voysey, who hosted a lunch in recognition of the charity’s work in providing home-from-home facilities for Gibraltarians receiving medical treatment in the UK.

Mr Poggio said: “"The firm has been corporate sponsors of Calpe House for nine years with next year marking a ten-year milestone. Hassans’ support has been instrumental in helping Calpe House maintain and strengthen its “Home from Home” environment for patients and families and we are grateful for their continued support."

Calpe House has supported more than 14,000 patients, including escorts and repeat visits. The approaching ten-year milestone was described as reflecting a shared commitment to community wellbeing and the importance of sustained support for those undergoing medical treatment away from home.”

Mr Chincotta said: ““We were very pleased to host representatives of all those who work so hard for Calpe House. We admire and applaud the work of everyone who continue to provide vital home-from-home facilities for Gibraltarians and their families receiving medical treatment in the UK.”

The firm was also informed that Calpe House will be naming a second space at its London residence after the Hassans Charitable Trust.

Mr Okes-Voysey said: ““This news was very warmly received. Their service offers comfort and companionship to families who are often facing extremely difficult times.

It is a true honour to have a space named after the Hassans Charitable Trust.”

The £5,000 contribution is the first in a series of donations that the Hassans Charitable Trust is making this week.

Throughout 2025, Hassans, Line Group and the Hassans Charitable Trust have supported more than 30 entities, both locally and internationally, through direct financial contributions and by assisting individuals and organisations with their fundraising and community initiatives.

