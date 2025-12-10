Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Dec, 2025

Hassans Charitable Trust donates £5,000 to Cancer Relief Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
10th December 2025

Hassans Charitable Trust has donated £5,000 to Cancer Relief Gibraltar, presented during a thank-you lunch hosted at Hassans for representatives of the charity.

On Tuesday, December 9, representatives from Cancer Relief Gibraltar were presented with the cheque while attending a thank-you lunch hosted by Hassans’ managing partner, Javier Chincotta, and Line Group CEO, Mark Okes-Voysey.

In recognition of their ongoing service, events and fundraising coordinator, Bianca Yeo, operational manager, Nic McCheyne, centre services nurse, Karen Richards, and healthcare assistant, Annabelle Camino, attended on behalf of the Cancer Relief Gibraltar team.

Mr Chincotta commented: ““We were very pleased to host representatives from Cancer Relief Gibraltar and extend our thanks to their dedicated teams and volunteers. Gibraltar is built on community, and we are proud to support such an essential local charity doing vital work for those affected by cancer.”

Mr Okes-Voysey added: “For over 40 years, Cancer Relief Gibraltar has been a cornerstone of cancer support on the Rock, providing specialised nursing, counselling, practical assistance, and wellbeing services free of charge. We are pleased to support them financially throughout the year to help ensure the charity can continue to ensure that every person facing cancer receives the help they need.”

Ms Yeo, speaking on behalf of Cancer Relief Gibraltar, said: “Hassans generosity plays a vital role in ensuring we can be there when people need us most, providing care, comfort and practical support at no cost to those facing the challenges of cancer. We are truly grateful for Hassans’ support.”

Throughout 2025, Hassans, Line Group and the Hassans Charitable Trust have supported more than 40 entities, both locally and internationally, through direct financial contributions and by assisting individuals and organisations with their fundraising and community.

