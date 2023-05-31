Hassans launches mentorship programme

Hassans has launched a formal mentorship programme to complement the firm’s existing team-based development of technical and professional skills.

The mentorship programme will see 40 mentors paired with 40 mentees from separate departments and across levels of seniority within the law firm.

They will work together to develop the mentees’ confidence, skills and knowledge, supporting their personal and career progression and helping them to perform at their highest level, a spokesman for Hassans said.

The firm’s Associates Board, including Meera Aswani, Gian Massetti, David Montegriffo and Chloe Oppenheimer Fa, worked together to develop the structured framework.

During the launch sessions, Hassans’ COO Mark Okes-Voysey, Partner Ian Felice, and Senior Associate Tania Rahmany, outlined their experiences as mentors and mentees during their careers.

The mentors also received invaluable insights from Kerstin Andlaw, an Executive, Leadership and Systemic Team Coach who works with global entities specialising in developing leaders, to help them further understand the responsibility and potential impact a mentor can have.

Mr Okes-Voysey said: “From personal experience, mentorships programmes are invaluable in shaping careers of young professionals.”

“As well as benefitting from a mentor during my own career, I have been fortunate to provide guidance to several mentees and take huge pleasure in observing their successes.”

“We are excited to see the programme develop and celebrate the successes of both the mentors and mentees.”

Members of the Associate Board said this new programme “demonstrates the firm’s commitment to the learning and professional development of its lawyers”.

The Board added that the mentorship programme will “provide a formal structure for mentees to be provided with the benefit of insights from mentors from different practice areas across the firm and will benefit the mentors by strengthening their own listening and coaching skills”.

Javier Chincotta, Managing Partner at Hassans, commented: “Whilst our firm is underpinned by an ongoing focus on coaching and development, this formal mentoring framework, which has been thoughtfully crafted by our Associate Board, will ensure that our lawyers have every opportunity to continue to develop and advance to the next level.”

Mr Chincotta said the firm’s management board is “extremely impressed” with the programme in terms of the overall content as well as the “tangible results it is expected to deliver”.