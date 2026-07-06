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Mon 6th Jul, 2026

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Local News

AFRS and Customs test sea rescue response for aircraft incidents

By Chronicle Staff
6th July 2026

The Airport Fire and Rescue Service and HM Customs have carried out joint training exercises to test their response to an aircraft incident at sea.

The exercises, held over recent months, focused on equipment familiarisation and coordination between AFRS and the HM Customs Marine Section.

As part of the training, AFRS deployed a liferaft mounted on a small, non-propelled craft from the western end of the runway.

Once it was afloat, a projectile fired from a pneumatic line thrower was used to deliver a messenger line to the responding HM Customs vessel.

The system can deploy the line up to 240 metres offshore from the runway.

The projectile and line were recovered by HMC Searcher before the vessel towed the liferaft to a simulated incident scene.

The liferaft would be inflated on arrival and can accommodate up to 37 rescued passengers, providing a temporary place of safety until they can be transferred to responding vessels and brought ashore.

The training was also intended to improve both organisations’ understanding of each other’s capabilities, equipment and procedures.

Further joint exercises are planned to ensure crews remain familiar with the response arrangements.

The Collector of Customs, John Payas, and AFRS Senior Fire Officer Nicky Vinales said regular joint training was important to maintaining an effective and coordinated multi-agency response.

The Minister with responsibility for the AFRS, Leslie Bruzon, said: “Preparedness is at the heart of effective contingency planning. This collaborative training between the Airport Fire and Rescue Service and HM Customs highlights the importance of joint working and ensures that our emergency responders are equipped to deal with complex incidents safely and in a coordinated and efficient manner.”

“I thank everyone involved for their commitment to maintaining the highest standards of readiness in the interest of public safety."

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