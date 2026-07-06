Gibraltar industries urged to take part in Careers Fair 2026

Industry associations, employers and training providers are being invited to take part in Careers Fair 2026, which will showcase employment and training opportunities across Gibraltar.

The event will be held at the MUGA at Bayside Sports Complex on Wednesday, November 18, and will be open to the public from 4pm to 8pm.

Young people, parents, job seekers, career changers and other members of the public will be able to learn about opportunities within different sectors of Gibraltar’s economy.

The fair is being organised by the Gibraltar Youth Service in partnership with No. 6 Convent Place, the Department of Education, the Department of Personnel and Development, the Department of Employment, the Gibraltar Health Authority and the CIPD Gibraltar Branch.

Exhibitors will be grouped by industry sector, allowing visitors to see how different jobs, qualifications and career routes are connected.

Organisations without a formal representative body may be asked to share exhibition areas with others from the same sector. This could include shared tables or attendance during different periods of the event.

Where an industry association or representative body exists, organisations are being encouraged to coordinate their participation through it.

Each sector will also have an Industry Liaison Lead to help organisations coordinate displays, logistics and activities for visitors.

Organisers said they were particularly interested in interactive displays, demonstrations and hands-on activities.

The event may also include career interviews and digital material published through Careers.gi, Gibraltar’s careers information platform.

The Minister for Youth, Christian Santos, said: "Careers Fair 2026 provides an important opportunity to connect young people, job seekers, and members of the public with the industries that drive Gibraltar's economy. By bringing together employers, industry associations, professional bodies, training providers, and public services, we can help people better understand the wide range of opportunities available to them and support informed decisions about their future.”

"I am particularly pleased to see the continued emphasis on industry collaboration. When organisations work together to showcase their sectors, visitors gain a clearer picture of the many career pathways available, and the skills needed to access them. I encourage all industries, associations, and employers to get involved and help inspire the workforce of tomorrow while highlighting the talent, innovation, and opportunities that exist within Gibraltar."

Industry associations, professional bodies, employers, training providers, government departments and other organisations can register their interest until Friday, July 31.

Applications can be submitted through the Industry Participation Form at https://forms.office.com/e/BN1zVzw9vR.

Further information is available from the Careers Fair Organising Team at careersfair@gibraltar.gov.gi or on 200 78617.