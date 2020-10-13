Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Heathrow passenger numbers down 81% in September

By Press Association
13th October 2020

By Neil Lancefield
Heathrow’s passenger numbers were down 81% in September, figures published by the airport show.

Just 1.3 million people travelled through the west London airport last month, compared with 6.8 million in September 2019.

More than half of the passengers who used Heathrow last month were flying to or from the European Union.

Heathrow said long-haul business travel continues to be restricted by international border closures and “a lack of testing” for Covid-19.

Last week, the UK Government unveiled a taskforce to develop a coronavirus testing system as a potential way of easing quarantine restrictions for arriving passengers.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “The [UK] Government’s Global Travel Taskforce is a great step forward, but needs to act quickly to save the millions of UK jobs that rely on aviation.”

“Implementing ‘test and release’ after five days of quarantine would kickstart the economy.”

“But the [UK] Government could show real leadership by working with the US to develop a common international standard for pre-departure testing that would mean that only Covid-free passengers are allowed to travel from high-risk countries.”
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Royal Navy intervenes as Spanish Customs tries to board boat off Europa Point

Mon 12th Oct, 2020

Local News

‘Something most profound has changed’ with Brexit, Attorney General says

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Kindred redundancies not caused by Brexit or Covid-19

Mon 12th Oct, 2020

Local News

Gib registers highest overnight spike in Covid-19 cases

Fri 9th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Convent Christmas Card Competition open for entries

13th October 2020

Features
Startup Grind to host tech advocate in fireside chat

13th October 2020

Features
Regiment conduct Exercise Macaque Malice

13th October 2020

Features
Citizens’ Advice Bureau launches digital help initiative

12th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020