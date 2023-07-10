Heatwave this week with peak temperatures forecast at 36C

Gibraltar will see the second heatwave of the summer with MeteoGib forecasting peak temperatures could reach 36C this week.

The July average is around 28C and this weeks heatwave will likely be the hottest spell of the year so far.

“As MeteoGib has been flagging up during the last few days, the second heatwave of the Summer develops across Iberia this week which will see temperatures soaring well above the July average across the South including Gibraltar,” said Stephanie Ball, Chief Meteorologist at MeteoGib.

“Peak temperatures for the Rock will depend very much on the wind and developing sea breezes, with current forecasts hinting at 35-36C (July average around 28C), with the possibility that somewhere over the Campo area could reach around 40C.”

“This would make it the hottest spell of the year so far with 32.9C reached in Gibraltar on the 29th June, with some hotter nights to be expected too this week, so there may not be much relief from the heat at night.”

“People should make sure they stay hydrated and have water available, particularly if crossing the border into Spain.”

“Temperatures are forecast to ease again through Friday into the weekend, although remaining warm for the time of year.”