Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 10th Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Heatwave this week with peak temperatures forecast at 36C

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
10th July 2023

Gibraltar will see the second heatwave of the summer with MeteoGib forecasting peak temperatures could reach 36C this week.

The July average is around 28C and this weeks heatwave will likely be the hottest spell of the year so far.

“As MeteoGib has been flagging up during the last few days, the second heatwave of the Summer develops across Iberia this week which will see temperatures soaring well above the July average across the South including Gibraltar,” said Stephanie Ball, Chief Meteorologist at MeteoGib.

“Peak temperatures for the Rock will depend very much on the wind and developing sea breezes, with current forecasts hinting at 35-36C (July average around 28C), with the possibility that somewhere over the Campo area could reach around 40C.”

“This would make it the hottest spell of the year so far with 32.9C reached in Gibraltar on the 29th June, with some hotter nights to be expected too this week, so there may not be much relief from the heat at night.”

“People should make sure they stay hydrated and have water available, particularly if crossing the border into Spain.”

“Temperatures are forecast to ease again through Friday into the weekend, although remaining warm for the time of year.”

Most Read

Sports

Team Gibraltar leads Island Games parade as athletes unite in spectacular opening ceremony

Sun 9th Jul, 2023

Local News

Airport closure and late arrival led to flight cancellation

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

Local News

Team Gibraltar sets off for Island Games

Sat 8th Jul, 2023

Local News

Anglers catch almost entire 25-tonne quota of Bluefin tuna

Mon 10th Jul, 2023

Local News

Mural tribute for Melon Diesel

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Unite economic report claims public sector wages declined since 2011

10th July 2023

Local News
Chamber says Unite economic study is ‘highly misleading’

10th July 2023

Local News
Anglers catch almost entire 25-tonne quota of Bluefin tuna

10th July 2023

Local News
Team Gibraltar sets off for Island Games

8th July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023