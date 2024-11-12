Heavy rain expected Wednesday

The Gibraltar Government issued a weather advisory for heavy rain on Wednesday.

It said showers on Wednesday may bring small amounts of rain but greater quantities are likely on Wednesday night and Thursday.

"In a six hour period, we could see 25-40 mm," the warning said.

"This could cause localised flooding for some. Over the whole warning period, 60-80 mm are possible."

"As is the nature of showers, some places may receive very heavy showers or thunderstorms, whilst other nearby areas may stay dry."

Weather advisories are issued when there is a risk of rainfall totals of 25mm or more in a 6 hour period, but less than 50mm.

This could lead to difficult travel conditions with standing water on roads and cause localised flooding in prone areas.