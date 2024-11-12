Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Nov, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Heavy rain expected Wednesday

Archive image of rain

By Chronicle Staff
12th November 2024

The Gibraltar Government issued a weather advisory for heavy rain on Wednesday.

It said showers on Wednesday may bring small amounts of rain but greater quantities are likely on Wednesday night and Thursday.

"In a six hour period, we could see 25-40 mm," the warning said.

"This could cause localised flooding for some. Over the whole warning period, 60-80 mm are possible."

"As is the nature of showers, some places may receive very heavy showers or thunderstorms, whilst other nearby areas may stay dry."

Weather advisories are issued when there is a risk of rainfall totals of 25mm or more in a 6 hour period, but less than 50mm.

This could lead to difficult travel conditions with standing water on roads and cause localised flooding in prone areas.

Most Read

Local News

Cormorant Camber Boat Owners Club seeks approval for marina expansion to add 22 new berths

Mon 11th Nov, 2024

Local News

Gib set to ring in 2025 with NYE celebrations in Casemates

Mon 11th Nov, 2024

Local News

As investing becomes mainstream, GFSC issues sage advice to youngsters

Mon 11th Nov, 2024

Sports

Historic victory for Tyronne Buttigieg as he wins WBC title belt

Sun 10th Nov, 2024

Local News

Alba’s wish comes true

Sat 9th Nov, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th November 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Crown drops case against three ex-RGP officers charged with intent to pervert course of justice

12th November 2024

Local News
Man admits child sex offences

12th November 2024

Local News
Cortes engages with Masters students at University of Gibraltar on environmental research

12th November 2024

Local News
GCS unveils 'Concerts by Candlelight' series with "Christmas on Strings" at Holy Trinity Cathedral

12th November 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024