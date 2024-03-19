Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Mar, 2024

Hebrew Primary School promotes reading for pleasure

By Chronicle Staff
19th March 2024

The Hebrew Primary School (HPS) used World Book Day as an opportunity to promote reading for pleasure.

Over a number of weeks around the day itself, the teachers throughout the school organised many fun activities that encouraged the children to explore different authors and genres.

The younger children held a book race where the teachers read their classes two different books every day for a week. The winning book was then chosen as the class reader for World Book Day.

The older children took part in a ‘Come Read With Me’ competition in the style of the popular ‘Come Dine With Me’ series on Channel 4. They worked collaboratively in groups and created short presentations based on a book of their choice. The presentations were then voted on by the children and the winner from each class presented their book in a special ‘Come Read With Me' assembly.

In the lead up to World Book Day, all the classes visited the John Mackintosh Hall Library and the children were encouraged to become library members.

The school also invited local poet, author and public speaker, Levy Attias to perform stories. Which were extremely entertaining, incorporating funny songs and rhymes. Mr Attias was accompanied by ‘Janoj’ the skunk which everybody loved.

“The children enjoyed many exciting book related activities, which encouraged and embraced a love of reading,” said the Head Teacher of the Hebrew Primary School, Robert Lomax.

“With World Book Day as a focal point, it was so exciting to see the children issued with their new library membership cards, and both pupils and teachers felt privileged to have had the opportunity of experiencing Mr Attias’ highly entertaining talents.”

“I would like to thank everyone who contributed to making World Book Day a stimulating and enjoyable learning opportunity for our pupils.”

