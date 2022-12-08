Helmets and speed limits for e-scooters under draft legislation published by Govt
People riding e-scooters will have to wear helmets and adhere to traffic laws or face fines for offences including dangerous driving, under draft legislation published by the Gibraltar Government on Thursday. The long-awaited legislation seeks to regulate the use of Personal Light Electric Transporters, which includes e-scooters fitted with seats. E-scooters are increasingly popular as...
