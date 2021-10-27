Hercules keep their lead at top of futsal first division
Hercules continue top of the futsal first division after matchday four keeping their unbeaten record with four wins out of four. The surprise leaders were pushed to the limits this weekend with the narrowest of victories against Zoca Bastion. Sitting at the bottom half of the table Zoca Bastion kept Hercules to a 2-1 win...
