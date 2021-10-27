Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th Oct, 2021

Sports

Hercules keep their lead at top of futsal first division

By Stephen Ignacio
27th October 2021

Hercules continue top of the futsal first division after matchday four keeping their unbeaten record with four wins out of four. The surprise leaders were pushed to the limits this weekend with the narrowest of victories against Zoca Bastion. Sitting at the bottom half of the table Zoca Bastion kept Hercules to a 2-1 win...

