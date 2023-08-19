Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 19th Aug, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Heritage sites in state of disrepair, GSD says

Archive image.

By Chronicle Staff
18th August 2023

The GSD has said an online post by a local company advertising the removal of rubbish from Parsons Lodge has confirmed their concerns over its state of disrepair.

The GSD said it has raised concerns about the state of Parsons Lodge and other heritage sites previously and questioned why despite their historical and touristic potential these sites have been allowed to go down a spiral of disuse and disrepair.

The party added that the taxpayer pays in excess of a million pounds a year for the running of these sites to a local company.

“In office the GSD would ensure the effective delivery of contractual commitments and generally take steps to better showcase our heritage and tourist assets in a sensitive but economically beneficial way,” said GSD shadow minister Damon Bossino.

Most Read

Local News

UK to protest to Spain after ‘unacceptable’ incident in Bay of Gibraltar

Tue 15th Aug, 2023

Local News

After 46 years, rare great spotted woodpecker found

Wed 16th Aug, 2023

Local News

First orca encounter with sailboat recorded in the Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Local News

Plans for old Queen’s Cinema site envisage ‘Casemates of the south’

Tue 8th Aug, 2023

Local News

Triumph amidst challenges as Gibraltar College celebrates A-Level results day

Fri 18th Aug, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th August 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
From Fine Arts to GEMA

19th August 2023

Local News
Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving

18th August 2023

Local News
TNP paint mural inspired by Gibraltar’s ocean floor

18th August 2023

Local News
Govt and GSD clash over removal of Ince’s Hall mural

18th August 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023