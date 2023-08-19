Heritage sites in state of disrepair, GSD says

The GSD has said an online post by a local company advertising the removal of rubbish from Parsons Lodge has confirmed their concerns over its state of disrepair.

The GSD said it has raised concerns about the state of Parsons Lodge and other heritage sites previously and questioned why despite their historical and touristic potential these sites have been allowed to go down a spiral of disuse and disrepair.

The party added that the taxpayer pays in excess of a million pounds a year for the running of these sites to a local company.

“In office the GSD would ensure the effective delivery of contractual commitments and generally take steps to better showcase our heritage and tourist assets in a sensitive but economically beneficial way,” said GSD shadow minister Damon Bossino.