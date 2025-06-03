Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Heritage Trust awards prizes in annual painting competition

By Guest Contributor
3rd June 2025

by Leah Pou Local artist Paul Passano has won the top prize in the Gibraltar Heritage Trust 36th Annual Painting Competition. The competition saw artists capture Witham’s Cemetery during a day-long plein air session, with the paintings currently exhibited in the GEMA Gallery in Montagu Bastion. Mr Passano was thrilled to have won the £1,000...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Gibraltar and OTs ‘a critical element’ as UK moves to 'war-fighting readiness'

Mon 2nd Jun, 2025

Local News

Revolut seeks Gibraltar presence with new crypto role

Tue 27th May, 2025

Local News

Astute-class nuclear powered submarine sails back into port

Sun 1st Jun, 2025

Local News

Gib must guard against complacency on equality rights, Santos says

Mon 2nd Jun, 2025

Local News

During intense exchanges on antisocial behaviour, MPs agree on one thing: ‘Education starts at home’

Sun 1st Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Chasing Nelson: Llaniyankee

3rd June 2025

Opinion & Analysis
A decade later Art continues to find new growth in Gibraltar’s national art gallery

2nd June 2025

Local News
Mario Finlayson National Gallery celebrates a decade with re-curation

2nd June 2025

Local News
During intense exchanges on antisocial behaviour, MPs agree on one thing: ‘Education starts at home’

1st June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025