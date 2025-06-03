Heritage Trust awards prizes in annual painting competition
by Leah Pou Local artist Paul Passano has won the top prize in the Gibraltar Heritage Trust 36th Annual Painting Competition. The competition saw artists capture Witham’s Cemetery during a day-long plein air session, with the paintings currently exhibited in the GEMA Gallery in Montagu Bastion. Mr Passano was thrilled to have won the £1,000...
