Heritage Trust launches Falklands podcast

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has launched the first of a three-part podcast series looking at Gibraltar’s contribution to the Falkland’s conflict.

In Episode 1, the Chronicle’s former Deputy Editor and broadcaster Alice Mascarenhas speaks to Trustee Ian Balestrino on the history of the event and Gibraltar’s significance to the war effort in the conversion of the SS Uganda at Gibraltar into a hospital ship.

Mr Balstrino also gives some background to the commemoration plaque placed by the GHT and the UK based Friends of Gibraltar Heritage Society (FOGHS) to honour the efforts of the Dockyard workers involved with the conversion.

In Episode 2 the Trust speaks to Inspector of Shipwrights Sydney Cunningham and Michael Rodriguez, Technical Supervisor Alfred Sacramento, and Liner Surveyor/Draughtsman Adrian Lugnani [pictured above] who were directly involved in the conversion.

And in Episode 3, Michael Sanchez, who was a young Gibraltarian at the time, gives us an insight into the diaries he kept of observations of ship movements in and out of Gibraltar during the conflict.

The episodes will be available free on Apple, Google and Spotify platforms as well as on the Trust’s website.

The Gibraltar Heritage Podcast is now in its second season and is produced by Alice Mascarenhas and CEO for the Trust, Claire Montado.