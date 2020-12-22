Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Highest daily increase recorded since start of pandemic

Photo: PA Wire/Simon Dawson

By Chronicle Staff
22nd December 2020

The number of active Covid-19 cases has risen to 240, with today marking the highest daily increase in confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic as 48 new positives were detected.
The Gibraltar Government confirmed the rise in its daily statistics as cases have continued to mount daily.
The 240 cases mean that close to one fifth of the total 1,330 cases since the pandemic began are currently active.
The figures also revealed a total of 221 test results were still pending when the statistics were published and of the 44 new resident cases in Gibraltar , 21 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Over 20 new cases have been recorded daily since last Tuesday, marking the highest increase in cases since the pandemic began.
There are currently 1,497 people in self-isolation and total of 111,620 have been carried out since the pandemic began.
Of the 240 cases there are four positive cases in Covid-19 Ward and one positive case in the CCU.

