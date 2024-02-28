Highly commended at this year’s Young Artist exhibition

This year’s annual Young Artist Competition entries are currently being exhibited at the John Mackintosh Hall. The competition is organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and, this year, judged by Paul Passano.

On Monday evening, the winners and the highly commended artworks were announced.

Attaining a highly commended certificate were Shelli Abudarham with ‘Packed like…’, Claudia Amarilla Rivera with ‘Colourful Awareness’, Stella Lousie Bosano with ‘Wish I looked like her…’, Natalya Buttigieg with ‘Calima Phenomenon’, Ryan Caruana with ‘The Colosseum’, Isabella Hill with ‘Manilva Beach’, Keane Mark Reyes with ‘Behind the Mind’, Catherine Rosado with ‘Open Your Eyes’ and Nathan Vaughan with ‘Sweet Tooth’.

The exhibition will run until Tuesday February 27 to Friday March 8, 2024.