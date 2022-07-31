Historical dig gives lesson on archaeology
An archaeological workshop at Parson’s Lodge gave youngsters an insight as to how archaeologists piece together snippets of local history from excavation finds. The event formed part of the Gibraltar National Museum’s Walks Through History, and children dug into two pits of sand, which had ceramics, bones, and artefacts within. Senior Guide Phil Smith and...
