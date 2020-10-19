History book charts 1969 border closure through eyes of the press
A book that charts how the Gibraltarian, Spanish and British press reported on the traumatic closure of the border in 1969 was presented recently in the Garrison Library by its Spanish author, Malgara García Díaz. The book, written in Spanish and titled ‘El cierre de la Verja de Gibraltar a traves de la prensa’, involved...
