History of Gibraltar’s streets, roads, lanes and ramps launches at Heritage Trust
Hardback book ‘A Rocky Labyrinth: The History of our Streets, Roads, Lanes and Ramps of the City of Gibraltar’ by Manolo Galliano and Victor Hermida was launched at the Heritage Trust on Thursday. The Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, opened the event and was joined by Claire Montado, the CEO of the Trust. The...
