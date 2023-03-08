HM Customs seizes 55 kilos of cocaine from bulk carrier

HM Customs has today seized 55 kilos of cocaine in the sea chest compartment of a Norwegian flag bulk carrier Star Majesty.

On Wednesday morning Customs officers, with the assistance of a local diving company retrieved two large packages containing the Class A drug from within the vessel’s sea chest compartment.

The operation was intelligence led and all crew members were interviewed.

Customs said the interviews gave the officers no reason to believe that the crew was involved in this illicit enterprise or that the drugs were intended for Gibraltar.

The Royal Gibraltar Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit was also in attendance for the processing and examination of the drugs.

The vessel has been released and investigations continue.

“The Collector of Customs is extremely pleased with this latest seizure,” a press statement from HM Customs said.

“It is the second consignment using these modus operandi that has been intercepted in 2023.”

“He is extremely proud of all the officers who have worked together from their respective land, sea and investigation teams to obtain this significant result.”

“The procedures in place to curtail this sort of activity allow the department to punch above its own weight in fighting drug trafficking.”

“He has also thanked the Royal Gibraltar Police for providing their expert forensic assistance.”