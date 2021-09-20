Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Local News

HMS Cutlass, Gibraltar Squadron’s new patrol boat, undergoes sea trials

By Chronicle Staff
20th September 2021

The Ministry of Defence has released footage of a new purpose-built patrol boat for the Royal Navy’s Gibraltar Squadron undergoing sea trials in Liverpool.

HMS Cutlass is the first of two new cutting-edge fast patrol boats that are being built by Merseyside-based Marine Specialised Technology (MST) at a cost of nearly £10m.

Footage of HMS Cutlass being put through its paces at 41 knots was tweeted by Admiral Tony Radakin, the First Sea Lord, at the weekend.

The first patrol boat is due to be delivered in 2021/22 and the second, to be named HMS Dagger, in 2022/23.

Both boats, which have been designed specifically with Gibraltar in mind, will be used to patrol British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.

They will also support British exercises and operations in the area and will keep close watch over Gibraltar’s shores, the MoD said.

Under the six-year contract with MST, the first boat is scheduled to be delivered in 2021/22 and the second in 2022/23.

The remainder of the contract will provide an additional four years of local In-Service Support.

