Thu 25th Feb, 2021

HMS Dasher returns to operational duty

HMS Dasher being hauled out for annual maintenance at Gibraltar Dock.

By Chronicle Staff
25th February 2021

HMS Dasher has returned to operational duty after a successful annual support period, overcoming the unique challenges presented by COVID-19 and maintaining strict restrictions throughout.

The vessel has received essential maintenance in support of her enduring contribution to the security and UK sovereignty of Gibraltar.

As part of the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron, HMS Dasher and HMS Pursuer, with the support of the Royal Navy rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBs), will continue to provide force protection and security within British Gibraltar Territorial Waters (BGTW) whilst upholding UK sovereignty.

A busy start to her new role, HMS Dasher has steamed 543 nautical miles in the six months since she arrived in Gibraltar.

