HMS Duncan leaves Gibraltar bound for Red Sea
The Royal Navy destroyer HMS Duncan is pictured leaving Gibraltar on Wednesday bound for the Red Sea, where it will join an international task force protecting vital trade routes from attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. HMS Duncan will relieve sister ship HMS Diamond, which has been performing the same task since before Christmas, including shooting...
