Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 5th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

HMS Duncan leaves Gibraltar bound for Red Sea

Photo by @columbia107

By Chronicle Staff
5th June 2024

The Royal Navy destroyer HMS Duncan is pictured leaving Gibraltar on Wednesday bound for the Red Sea, where it will join an international task force protecting vital trade routes from attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. HMS Duncan will relieve sister ship HMS Diamond, which has been performing the same task since before Christmas, including shooting...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Treaty negotiators must ‘find a way around the past’, CM says

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Brexit

Albares: Spain’s position on Schengen and customs is EU obligation, not ‘capricious’ demand

Tue 4th Jun, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Time to refocus on Heritage

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Local News

UK will stand ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with Gib whatever treaty outcome, Governor Lt Gen Sir Ben Bathurst says as he is sworn in

Tue 4th Jun, 2024

Brexit

Albares looks beyond July 4 for ‘final push’ on treaty

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Albares hears Brexit concerns first-hand from La Linea and Campo businesses, unions

5th June 2024

Local News
Daphne Alcantara, tireless campaigner for people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, dies aged 65

5th June 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#Richard'sRendezvous The love of driving?

5th June 2024

Local News
UK will stand ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with Gib whatever treaty outcome, Governor Lt Gen Sir Ben Bathurst says as he is sworn in

4th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024