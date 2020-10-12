Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

HMS Enterprise stops in Gib after humanitarian mission to Beirut

Commander Cecil Ladislaus steps off his ship HMS Enterprise yesterday morning after arriving in Gibraltar following a humanitarian mission to Beirut. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Matthew Ramirez
11th October 2020

A Royal Navy survey ship whose captain is from Gibraltar returned to the Rock on Sunday after providing humanitarian aid in Lebanon following the devastating August port explosion in Beirut. Under the command of Commander Cecil Ladislaus, HMS Enterprise was sent to the port of Beirut on August 9 to carry out survey work in...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

‘Something most profound has changed’ with Brexit, Attorney General says

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gib registers highest overnight spike in Covid-19 cases

Fri 9th Oct, 2020

Local News

Two injured after Gibraltar-registered boat runs aground on rocks during Guardia Civil chase in BGTW

Mon 5th Oct, 2020

Local News

Turkish authorities find cocaine on ship searched and released in Gibraltar

Thu 1st Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar pave their route to promotion after second victory

10th October 2020

Local News
Linda Alvarez awarded MBE for services to sport

10th October 2020

Sports
Gibraltar will aim for the three points

9th October 2020

Sports
Seb keeps on thrilling in golf

9th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020