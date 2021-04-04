Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 4th Apr, 2021

Local News

HMS Trent arrives in Gibraltar, its new operating base

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
4th April 2021

The Royal Navy patrol vessel HMS Trent arrived in Gibraltar on Sunday for routine logistics support in what will now be its permanent operating base.

The move to base the newly-commissioned vessel in Gibraltar was revealed as part of the UK Government’s recently-published defence and foreign policy review.

Basing the ship in Gibraltar will enable HMS Trent to work both in the Mediterranean and alongside North African partners in counter-piracy operations in the Gulf of Guinea.

The Clyde-built ship, which has a range of 5,000 miles, and can remain at sea for 320 days of the year, is designed to conduct operations with Merlin helicopters.

This will help strengthen ties with partner nations and alliances, support security and prosperity and allow a constant Royal Navy presence in the region, the Ministry of Defence said.

“This was a demonstration of the MoD’s long term commitment to developing Gibraltar as a strategic global hub and part of a much larger and comprehensive investment programme on the Rock moving forward,” said Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Steve Dainton.

HMS Trent is a Batch 2 Offshore Patrol Vessel fitted with a sophisticated suite of sensors and weapons and crewed by a rotating team of up to 150 sailors.

The ship’s captain, Commander Tom Knott, said: “The crew are looking forward to arriving in the Naval Base and are excited at the opportunities of forming a close relationship with Gibraltar over the years ahead.”

