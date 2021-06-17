HMS Trent arrives in time for Armed Forces Day Gibraltar

HMS Trent arrived in Gibraltar on Wednesday 16 June for routine logistics support and will remain in the Naval Base until Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

Armed Forces Day Gibraltar will take place in the Naval Base on Saturday, June 19 and those in attendance will have the opportunity to go onboard the vessel as well as enjoying all the other activities planned for the event.

HMS Trent is permanently forward-based in the Mediterranean.

The Batch 2 Offshore Patrol Vessel is fitted with a sophisticated suite of sensors and weapons and is crewed by a rotating team of up to 10 sailors.

Operating out of Gibraltar, the ship is poised to support the full spectrum of operations across the whole of the Mediterranean, the Black Sea and West Africa, helping strengthen ties with partner nations and alliances, supporting security and prosperity and allowing a constant Royal Navy presence in the region.