HMS Trent returns to Gibraltar

HMS Trent returned to the Naval Base in Gibraltar today after her first operational overseas deployment in the Mediterranean.

The Royal Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel returned for programmed logistic support, British Forces Gibraltar said today.

HMS Trent has been involved in NATO-led Operation Sea Guardian and charged with providing maritime security in the Mediterranean.

Earlier this month HMS Trent made her maiden call in Gibraltar.

The River-class offshore patrol vessel, the third in the series, is working with the UK’s allies and partners in the region on common interests.

Only two-thirds of the ship’s company will be on board at any time while operational, with a three-watch system employed to give one-third of them time ashore for leave, collective or individual training.

The ship is equipped with a flight deck and boasts increased speed and endurance, as well as space for up to 50 embarked troops.

This allows her to be deployed in a variety of her roles over the course of her deployment, such as maritime security, humanitarian relief or defence engagement to achieve any required mission, the MoD said.

This has meant training to board suspect vessels in international waters, evacuate civilians and match any air or surface threat with the ship’s array of weapons.