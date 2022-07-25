HMS Trent welcomes visitors as open day highlights Rock’s ‘essential’ support role
The vital role of the Rock to the Royal Navy offshore patrol vessel HMS Trent was on show on Saturday as the vessel welcomed members of the public while undergoing vital maintenance in Gibraltar. Commander Thomas Knott, Commanding Officer of HMS Trent, described the Rock as an “essential location” for the 92-metre-long vessel, which patrols...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here