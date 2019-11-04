Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Nov, 2019

Sports

Hockey - Collegians nick win in the end against Eagles (Res)

By Stephen Ignacio
4th November 2019

Collegians Vets 3-2 Eagles Reserves Goals by Kyle Davis and Leigh Dobinson proved not to be enough for Eagles reserves as they took on Collegian Vets on Saturday. The veterans had taken the early lead through a goal from Adrian Hernandez. They were to see their lead dissappear as the youngesters, came back to put...

