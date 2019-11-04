Hockey - Collegians nick win in the end against Eagles (Res)
Collegians Vets 3-2 Eagles Reserves Goals by Kyle Davis and Leigh Dobinson proved not to be enough for Eagles reserves as they took on Collegian Vets on Saturday. The veterans had taken the early lead through a goal from Adrian Hernandez. They were to see their lead dissappear as the youngesters, came back to put...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here