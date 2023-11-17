Hockey Cup final weekend coming up

It’s cup final weekend for hockey this Saturday and Sunday as the big guns in each of the categories come face to face.

The rivalry between Europa and Bavaria Hawks, as well as that between Eagles and Grammarians should provide enough excitement to warm up for this season league campaign.

The weekend cup final actions starts with the women’s cup final where Europa and Bavaria will be looking to make the first dent in the other’s aspirations for a cup and league double. Both sides have shown these past seasons that their competitive rivalry can provide entertainment on the field with the type of sporting behaviour and gamesmanship which has delighted many neutrals and filled the stands during their clashes.

With both sides equally balanced and strong squads it should be a tight contest.

Next up in relation to the cup finals will be the Eagles v Grammarians which this season has seen both teams take it into a fifth and final match for the decider.

Grammarians will be looking to not repeat their previous match fate where they had the opportunity to lift the cup but allowed Eagles to make a dramatic comeback to put both sides level.

Sunday will see the Development cup played out between Eagles and Bavaria. This will be an interesting encounter in which up and coming players from both genders will have a chance to put their skills on display to take the first development trophy of the season.

The weekend will also see other matches played with Eagles women and Titans women kicking off the weekend action on Saturday.

