Hockey gets a new team
Women’s hockey will have the benefit of an additional team in the women’s division with Europa already on the training ground this summer. Better known for their football team Europa have a strong presence across many of Gibraltar’s main sports. With teams in basketball, volleyball, Futsal and athletics it now adds to its list with...
