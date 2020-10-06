Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 6th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Hockey makes its return this weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
6th October 2020

The first signs of a return of domestic hockey competitions was seen this week with both Eagles HC and Bavaria CC revealing that matches were due to take place. On Monday evening Eagles HC announced via their social media pages that Gibraltar Hockey Association had “informed all clubs that shortly we will be gracing the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

‘Something most profound has changed’ with Brexit, Attorney General says

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Local News

Two injured after Gibraltar-registered boat runs aground on rocks during Guardia Civil chase in BGTW

Mon 5th Oct, 2020

Local News

Turkish authorities find cocaine on ship searched and released in Gibraltar

Thu 1st Oct, 2020

Local News

A cruise ship’s thanks to Gib

Wed 30th Sep, 2020

Local News

Stark warning as virus cases continue to rise

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Twente signings for Glacis United

5th October 2020

Sports
Clubs get ready for first league matches

5th October 2020

Sports
Rugby makes its big return

5th October 2020

Sports
Hamish Risso wins Forrestier Walker Series

5th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020