Tue 27th Oct, 2020

Hockey will start 9-a-side fixtures this weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
27th October 2020

Gibraltar hockey will start its 9-a-side competitions, for both menâ€™s and womenâ€™s team this coming Saturday. A total of four menâ€™s teams and five womenâ€™s teams will be competing in their respective categories. Both Eagles (for the menâ€™s division) and Bavaria Hawks (for the womenâ€™s division) will be fielding two teams each. In the menâ€™s...

