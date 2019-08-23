Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Home Secretary seeks talks as dozens of migrants try to cross Channel

Image by Michael K from Pixabay

By Press Association
23rd August 2019

Home Secretary Priti Patel will hold talks with her French counterpart after dozens of migrants attempted to cross the Channel.

In four separate events on the south coast on Thursday, the Border Force dealt with a total of 37 people, including six children, who tried to reach England in small boats.

And a fifth incident off the Sussex coast reportedly involved more than 20 others, although the Home Office has not confirmed details.

The attempted crossings came on the day that official figures were published on immigration to the UK from the EU.

A Home Office spokeswoman said crossing the Channel in a small boat is a "huge risk" and "the criminal gangs who perpetuate this are ruthless and do not care about loss of life".

She added: "We have three Border Force cutters in the Channel and a joint action plan with France in place, including a co-ordination centre in Calais which assists with preventing illegal attempts to cross the border.

"Since January, we have returned more than 65 people who arrived illegally in small boats to Europe.

"We continue to monitor the ongoing situation and are working closely at all levels with French authorities on the issue.

"The Home Secretary will raise this issue with her French counterpart in the coming days."

At 2.30am on Thursday, the Border Force was alerted to a small boat travelling across the Channel towards the UK coast.

A group of eight men and one woman, who all said they were Iranian nationals, were found and taken to Dover.

At 5am, a Border Force cutter intercepted another small boat and a group of 11 males were taken to Dover.

The group, including two who said they were children, presented themselves as nationals of Iran, Guinea, Kuwait, and the Ivory Coast.

Two hours later six men, who said they were Iranian nationals, were spotted on a small boat and taken to Dover.

And at 11.30am, the Border Force was deployed to a vessel with a group of 11 people, including four who said they were children, who all claimed to be Iranian nationals.

The Border Force was also dealing with a "suspected small boat incident" at Winchelsea, East Sussex, later on Thursday.

And the Border Force and other law enforcement agencies were also "dealing with a number of other incidents", the Home Office said, without providing further details.

Most Read

Local News

Man convicted of child rape

Tue 20th Aug, 2019

Local News

Spanish rescue operation off east side of the Rock

Thu 22nd Aug, 2019

Iranian tanker sails from Gibraltar after US detention bid is rejected

Sun 18th Aug, 2019

Local News

US seeks to seize Grace 1 as Gibraltar moves to release

Thu 15th Aug, 2019

Local News

Leaked report claims Gibraltar ‘underprepared’ for hard Brexit, No.6 says document is ‘out of date’

Sun 18th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Home Secretary seeks talks as dozens of migrants try to cross Channel

23rd August 2019

UK/Spain News
British PM Johnson's party takes 14 pct point lead over Labour - Kantar poll

21st August 2019

UK/Spain News
Iran tanker heads to Greece, U.S. warns against helping vessel

20th August 2019

UK/Spain News
More migrants jump off rescue boat in desperate bid to reach Italy

20th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019