Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 31st Jul, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Hook to paint Branson

Pic: Piers

By Alice Mascarenhas
31st July 2019

by Alice Mascarenhas Gibraltar’s international artist Christian Hook has embarked on a project to give life to a new portrait of British billionaire magnate Richard Branson as part of his space age drive to develop a commercial spacecraft. Earlier this month his Virgin Galactic spaceflight company within the Virgin Group announced plans to list Virgin...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Aspects of Gibraltar-Spain tax treaty are 'unjustified', Spanish expert says

Fri 26th Jul, 2019

Local News

Government announces plans for new national theatre

Tue 30th Jul, 2019

Local News

Gib passengers hit by UK flight disruption

Sat 27th Jul, 2019

Local News

Man found guilty of raping teenager

Wed 24th Jul, 2019

Local News

Friday's BA flight to and from Gatwick cancelled due to stormy weather

Fri 26th Jul, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st July 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar guaranted a place in Eurohockey semi-finals without hitting a ball today

31st July 2019

Local News
Hook to paint Branson

31st July 2019

Features
A love for sailing ‘rooted’ in local exhibition

31st July 2019

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps out of Europa League as Gibraltar football enters critical decision-making week

30th July 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019