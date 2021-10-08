Hook seeks to paint the invisible in Sky Arts documentary
Next week a new documentary 'Painting the Invisible' merging art and science, produced by international artist Christian Hook and Storyvault Films, will premiere on Sky Arts. Based on an original idea by the artist, Hook presents, narrates and meets leading scientists from around the world, painting the invisible - the 95% of matter not visible...
