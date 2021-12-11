Hooks seeks creativity in judging for Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize
Young budding artists had their artworks judged by renowned Gibraltarian artist Christian Hook at the Fine Arts Gallery on Friday morning. From 126 entries, 20 were shortlisted with Mr Hook scoring the final selection ahead of next week's prize giving. As he paced the Gallery, Christian eyed his favourite pieces and focused on creativity over...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here