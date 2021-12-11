Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 11th Dec, 2021

Hooks seeks creativity in judging for Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize

Christian Hook judges the 20 finalists’ artworks from youngsters aged 12 to 18 at the Fine Arts Gallery. Photo by Gabriella Peralta.

By Gabriella Peralta
11th December 2021

Young budding artists had their artworks judged by renowned Gibraltarian artist Christian Hook at the Fine Arts Gallery on Friday morning. From 126 entries, 20 were shortlisted with Mr Hook scoring the final selection ahead of next week's prize giving. As he paced the Gallery, Christian eyed his favourite pieces and focused on creativity over...

