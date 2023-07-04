Hottest June day since 2001

Gibraltar saw the hottest June day in over 20 years last Thursday as temperatures soared to 32.9C, the Gibraltar Met Office has confirmed.

The Met Office added June 2001 saw a max temperature of 34.1C and last Thursday was the hottest June day since at 32.9C.

According to MeteoGib, June 29 was also the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures rising to 31C by 2pm and continuing to rise throughout the day.

The previous hottest day of the year was tied between June 26 and May 9 when temperatures rose to 30.4C this year.

Temperatures eased last weekend, with today’s temperature set to rise to around 31C.