Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Hottest June day since 2001

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
4th July 2023

Gibraltar saw the hottest June day in over 20 years last Thursday as temperatures soared to 32.9C, the Gibraltar Met Office has confirmed.

The Met Office added June 2001 saw a max temperature of 34.1C and last Thursday was the hottest June day since at 32.9C.

According to MeteoGib, June 29 was also the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures rising to 31C by 2pm and continuing to rise throughout the day.

The previous hottest day of the year was tied between June 26 and May 9 when temperatures rose to 30.4C this year.

Temperatures eased last weekend, with today’s temperature set to rise to around 31C.

Most Read

Local News

Officer shortfall leaves RGP facing ‘unsustainable’ strain

Mon 3rd Jul, 2023

Local News

Bayside Central granted outline planning permission, but DPC raises some concerns

Sat 1st Jul, 2023

Local News

Local fishermen reel in record-breaking 376kg Bluefin Tuna

Thu 29th Jun, 2023

UK/Spain News

Amid Brexit uncertainty, a message from La Linea: ‘We won’t be resigned to our fate’

Wed 28th Jun, 2023

Local News

Gibraltar internationally recognised for efforts on tobacco control

Mon 3rd Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Sports programme kicks off for three schools

4th July 2023

Local News
Court orders seizure of assets worth £2m after money laundering investigation

4th July 2023

Local News
Isola ‘100% confident’ Gibraltar will be removed from grey list in October

3rd July 2023

Local News
A year on, Justice for Carolina Action Group again calls for independent inquiry

3rd July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023