Thu 28th Nov, 2024

Housing Department celebrates success of Rent and Repair Scheme, plans phase 2 launch in 2025

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
28th November 2024

The Housing Department has announced the successful allocation of all flats in the Rent and Repair Scheme's first phase, with plans to launch Phase 2 in 2025, potentially adding up to 20 more flats.

All flats under the Rent and Repair initiative have now been handed over officially to their 17 new tenants.

The tenants have now agreed and have signed the terms and conditions with the Housing Department and in some cases have already started works in their new homes, said a statement from the Government.

“The Department would like to take this opportunity to again thank everyone who showed an interest, as more than 500 applications were received,” said the statement.

“The Department is looking forward to launch Phase 2 of the Rent & Repair Scheme in the course of 2025 once all potential flats have been identified.”

“There could be up to a further 20 flats once the final inspections and addresses have been confirmed.”

The Minister for Housing Pat Orfila said that her department worked extremely hard to be able to launch the scheme and that it was a great success.

“I hope to be able to announce Phase 2 of the scheme in the New Year,” she said.

