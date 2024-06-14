Housing Minister addresses Varyl Begg Tenants concerns

The Minister for Housing met with the Varyl Begg Tenants’ Association on Tuesday to address pertinent matters concerning the estate.

The meeting was led by Chairperson Victor Ochello, alongside other committee members, with discussions taking place over ongoing challenges within the community.

Raised issues included cleaning of the estate, lighting, the disposal of rubbish, tenants feeding seagulls and pigeons, and a proposal for cleanliness refuse containers.

The Tenants’ Association also discussed antisocial behaviour occurring during the evening hours with the Royal Gibraltar Police, requesting increased police presence at the estate.

Traffic management and security presence were also addressed.

The continued monitoring of roof gutter cleanliness was also highlighted by the Housing Works Agency.

“The meeting was extremely well-attended by many stakeholders,” the Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, said.

“It is always a pleasure to meet with tenants, assist them, and listen to their concerns and suggestions.”