Hundreds take part in Boxing Day Polar Bear swims across the Rock

Hundreds of people took part in the annual Catalan Bay Polar Bear swim on Boxing Day morning, with many jumping into the cold water to raise funds and awareness for their chosen charities.

Polar Bear swims were also held at Eastern Beach and Camp Bay.

The Gibraltar Cardiac Association organised a swim at Eastern Beach to raise awareness of its work and raised over £1,000.

GASA and the Fortunato Family held a swim at Camp Bay in aid of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, where £1,300 was raised. Among those plunging into the cold waters was Walter Warwick, 89, who missed this year’s annual GASA endurance race due to injuries.