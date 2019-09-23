Ian Howes sets off on gruelling trail run for charity
Local athlete Ian Howes will today start one of the world’s toughest footraces, the half Marathon des Sables in Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands. He believes this will make him the first Gibraltarian to complete the 120km challenge. The gruelling race over rough and sandy terrain comes with an array of challenges including fatigue, terrain,...
