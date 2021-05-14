Images from the St Joseph v Lincoln Red Imps classic

St Joseph and Lincoln Red Imps played out a 2-2 draw which sets the final days of the league on fire with Lincoln Red Imps just one point ahead of Europa as they enter their last match.

St Joseph are three points behind and could still clinch the league title if the weekend results were to go their way. Some 500 spectators attended the Thursday evening match. This weekend sees all top three teams play with Lincoln Red Imps closing the league with their match against Lions Gibraltar.

These are some images of Thursday’s match taken by Chronicle photographer Johnny Bugeja.

