In a touching tribute, author publishes children’s book inspired by late grandmother
Local teacher Aidan Serra has recently produced a series of children books inspired by his late grandmother. Written and illustrated by Mr Serra, the ‘Little Joyce’ series follows the story that his late grandmother would tell him as a child. He hopes that the series of books will give others the chance to enjoy a...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here